We were stuck above 30 degrees for half of December. But then ...

IT'S been a tale of two summers so far in Bathurst.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Having struggled to get under 30 degrees for most of the first half of December, the city has struggled with the opposite in the days since.
Bathurst recorded 14 days over 30 at the airport weather station, and a hottest day of 36.9, in a run that began on December 5 and was only interrupted by a 28.7-degree day on December 16.
A 19.1-degree day on December 20 turned the trend around and there have since been 15 consecutive days of temperatures under 30, including an extremely mild 21.9 degrees on New Year's Eve.
It's all a world away from the El Nino summer of 2019-2020, which was the crescendo of the city's most recent long, grinding drought.
Bathurst recorded maximums of 35.3, 37.5, 38.7 and 40.3 in mid-December of that summer and then embarked on a second, much longer heatwave at the end of that month, pushing past 35 degrees for 10 consecutive days.
"Any lengthy continuous spell of temperatures reaching seven to nine degrees above average is unusual," Weatherzone meteorologist Graeme Brittain said at the time.
The long-term mean maximum temperature for the airport weather station for December is 26.8 degrees and for January is 28.9, dropping slightly to 27.6 for February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.