End of an era, Eglinton expansion and Mount opportunity | Best-read from October

WITH a new year beginning, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in October.
THERE was speculation that a new sale record could be set for Mount Panorama as a huge Conrod Straight property hit the market.
The listing went live just as Race Week began in Bathurst and it was attracting attention from international buyers wanting to own a piece of the iconic mountain.
The property at 457 Conrod Straight, which had been listed with Raine and Horne Bathurst and which featured two houses, a swimming pool, established gardens and a reflective pond, all set on five acres, had a price guide of $5 million.
At that price, it would set a new sale record for Mount Panorama.
A TRIBUTE to Boris Mileshkin was one of the Advocate's best-read stories of October.
Mr Mileshkin, born in Ukraine in 1938, came to Australia with his family in 1948 via a Displaced Persons Camp in Italy.
He and his twin attended primary school in Bathurst before the family bought a block of land in western Sydney and moved away for Mr Mileshkin's high school years.
He attended university in Sydney, where he studied medicine after receiving a scholarship.
His medical career later led he and his wife and family back to Bathurst, where he became well-known for being a dedicated general practitioner, delivering numerous babies and nurturing junior nurses and doctors at the start of their professions.
TWO businessmen brothers were planning a $1.5 million expansion and makeover of the Eglinton General Store that they hoped would kick off in the coming months.
Manpreet and Manjit Singh, who already had two stores in Orange, were the new owners of the Eglinton landmark that had been part of the community for decades.
They were hoping to expand the existing store into the unit that is part of the current building as well as take the store further into the large block at the back.
"We could have started [the business] as it is," Manpreet Singh said.
"But I don't want that. Then you eventually have to close again for the renos and people will be cranky, [saying] 'what's going on?'.
"I said go with the big picture."
That big picture, they said, would include a car park for 15 to 20 vehicles at the back and room for four or five cars at the front.
Inside, they said their vision was to turn the business from a store into a 400 to 500 square metre supermarket (as part of the SPAR chain) to save Eglinton locals from having to go into Bathurst for their grocery shopping.
BATHURST Regional Council was expanding its parking patrols to include a new central business district car park.
The owner of the Bathurst Chase shopping centre car park, Mintus Investments 3, had engaged council to conduct patrols of the William Street site on its behalf.
While council had patrolled the car park before, it had been many years before, and parking had been monitored by private contractors in more recent times under arrangements made by the previous owners.
Under the new licence agreement with Mintus, council would be monitoring and enforcing the three-hour parking limit and other parking restrictions, including the use of disabled spaces.
Monitoring was to occur on an "as required/as agreed" basis, with rangers not required to spend a set amount of time in the car park.
THE end of an era was approaching for Holy Family as the primary school's principal of 31 years prepared to say his farewell.
Kevin Arrow had been a dedicated employee of the Diocese of Bathurst for 43 years and Holy Family principal for the majority of that time.
But as he reached his mid-60s, Mr Arrow had decided it was time for he and the school to embark on a new chapter.
"It will be a chance for new leadership at the school, a new set of eyes at the school, a renewed vision at the school, so that's exciting for the school really because we are still growing," he said.
"I'm lucky, I'm in a position where I can retire ... I just want to enjoy some retirement years with my family and with my wife."
Mr Arrow began his teaching career at Holy Family, then travelled and worked at a few other schools before returning to Holy Family as the assistant principal.
When the principal retired, Mr Arrow was successful in securing the top job.
