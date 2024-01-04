Big milestone: Bathurst's Lucy Kelty celebrates her 105th birthday

LUCY Kelty is all about the big numbers.
She was born the youngest of eight children, went on to have five of her own, boasts 15 grandchildren and more than 20 great grandchildren, and on January 5, 2023 she is celebrating her 105th birthday.
The Bathurst resident has seen a lot in her long life.
She grew up on a 6000-acre property between Moree and Inverell in northern NSW, having been born on a nearby farm on January 5, 1919.
Her early life was filled with a lot of horse riding, playing tennis and, of course, plenty of farm work.
"We had 6000 acres. That's a pretty big property," Mrs Kelty said.
"I would get up in the morning and have breakfast, help milk the cows. Everything during the war was rationed, and so I used to milk these cows and take the milk and the butter into the town."
She had more than her fair share of dairy growing up.
"I couldn't drink a cup of milk now if you asked me," she said with a laugh.
As she grew up, three of her brothers went to war, as did one of her brother's best friends, Mervyn Kelty, the man she would later go on to marry.
Recognising his friend was lonely, her brother encouraged him to write letters to her.
They met after Mr Kelty returned home from the war and went on to wed on January 28, 1944. Mrs Kelty wore a borrowed wedding dress, as it was too difficult to buy one back then.
"A friend lent it to me," she said.
They had their first child, Leonie, in 1945 and went on to have another four children: Kerry, Murdoch, Nigel and Pauline.
With so many children, you can imagine what a godsend it was when the twin-tub washing machine was invented and became a popular appliance in households.
Mrs Kelty went from using the old copper to being able to get a load of laundry washed and dried in hours.
"I wish I still had it," she said.
"You could have a big wash and dry in about two hours."
Most of Mrs Kelty's married life was spent in the Gunnedah area, before the couple moved to Bathurst in 1995 to live with their youngest child, Pauline.
Mr Kelty died in 1997, but Mrs Kelty continues to live with her to this day.
The family will come together for the first of several birthday celebrations for Mrs Kelty on the day of 105th birthday.
And what's her secret to living that long?
Well, she's not entirely sure, but she thinks it has something to do with "rearing five kids and working hard".
And she certainly doesn't feel the age everyone - including King Charles and Queen Camilla - reminds her that she is.
"I don't feel that I'm 105 unless somebody reminds me. I just go along as though I'm, perhaps, 80," she said.
