Now screening at Outdoor Cinema: Bathurst opens curtains on new business

LIKE many others, the staff and students at Bathurst Academy of Music were looking for something exciting to do these school holidays - and then they remembered the $20,000 LED screen sitting in the back shed.
This sparked an opportunity, and with it, the development of a subsidiary business for the already booming music school - Outdoor Cinema.
Owner of both the Bathurst Academy of Music (BAM) and Outdoor Cinema, Mickey Pye, set out with his students to create a unique viewing opportunity for the Bathurst community.
And from December 28, until January 4, the Outdoor Cinema was set up from the Bathurst Showground.
Armed with picnic baskets and blankets, viewers were able to get cosy under warmth of the summer skies and catch a flick alongside their nearest and dearest.
The screen, alongside a state-of-the-art stage and sound system was erected, and 16 films were aired during the new year period.
Though the screenings were only available for a short time, Mr Pye said that now the business is properly registered, there is an exciting future for Outdoor Cinema.
"We are a new business and we are excited about it, and we would be available for hire for events," he said.
This includes the possibility for special screenings for important yearly dates such as Valentine's Day, or events in the Bathurst calendar such as the Winter Festival.
As well as this, Mr Pye said there were opportunities for the screen to be privately hired for birthday parties or bridal showers, and anything in between.
And the best part is that, because of the type of screen, it can be utilised day or night.
"The great thing about our screen is that it's an LED screen so it works in the daytime, which a lot of the other outdoor cinemas have to wait until the sun goes down before their projectors start to work," Mr Pye said.
While providing audiences with a fun night out, the Outdoor Cinema has also facilitated a unique opportunity for BAM students to sharpen their business knowledge.
"The other great thing is that it gives the kids an opportunity to be part of an event, including having their ideas come to life and learning about business as well," Mr Pye said.
"I guess as music teachers, we are teaching kids how to become musicians and that includes teaching kids how to have a business brain.
"As a musician you are a business, and so you have to learn how to develop those skills in order to make money."
This is all while they get to enhance their musical skills by performing to crowds at the beginning of each screening.
Mr Pye said anybody looking to find out more information is encouraged to visit the website Outdoor Cinema, and browse the options of what can be done with the big screen.
