Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Now screening at Outdoor Cinema: Bathurst opens curtains on new business

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
January 5 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LIKE many others, the staff and students at Bathurst Academy of Music were looking for something exciting to do these school holidays - and then they remembered the $20,000 LED screen sitting in the back shed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.