Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Boredom to business: Hayden's bedazzled Crocs a big hit with Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 4 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT else do you do when you're bored on school holidays and trying to earn some extra pocket money? Bedazzle Crocs of course.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.