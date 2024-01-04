Boredom to business: Hayden's bedazzled Crocs a big hit with Bathurst

WHAT else do you do when you're bored on school holidays and trying to earn some extra pocket money? Bedazzle Crocs of course.
Hayden Mark loves his Crocs, and after his brother gifted him some cute accessories to decorate the shoes, they now never leave his feet.
So the combination of school holiday boredom and needing money to buy a steering wheel for his XBox, lit a light bulb in the 11-year-old's brain.
He decided to share his love of bedazzled Crocs with the Bathurst community.
So, he pulled out a table and all of his new gems to stick on Crocs, made a sign and sat out on the street, beginning his entrepreneurial journey.
This was all with the help of his mum who put a post on Facebook explaining what Hayden was up to.
"It's been pretty good. I wasn't expecting as many [people] as I got," Hayden said.
"[Crocs] are really good. They have this strap you can push up or push back when you're running, and they're really comfy."
It didn't take Hayden long to realise that he is not the only person in Bathurst who loves their Crocs, and soon enough parents were bringing their kids around to buy some decorations for their shoes.
People simply turned up, picked their favourite items, decorated their own shoes and went on their way.
Hayden said he really enjoyed the experience, meeting people and sharing his love of bedazzled Crocs, and is planning on setting up shop again on January 20.
He thanked everyone for their support and is now on his way to saving up for an XBox steering wheel.
"Thank you guys for helping out and buying some," he said.
