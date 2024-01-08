West Bathurst opening, second circuit and Bootleg's balcony | Best-read from November

WITH a new year beginning, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in November.
IT was time to look to a third party to deliver the Mount Panorama second circuit, councillor Ian North said.
The project had come to a halt in June 2023 when it was announced that the Federal Government was pulling its $12.5 million contribution.
The project could not be completed in the specified timeframe and, when Bathurst Regional Council sought to re-purpose the money, council was told the plans didn't align with the intent of the original grant funding, meaning the funds were withdrawn.
Back when the second of the two grants was announced in 2019, it was estimated it would cost $52 million to construct the circuit and its associated facilities.
But with inflation and the cost of building materials going up, it was likely that figure had blown out by millions.
Cr North said he wanted to see council approach the motorsport industry to see if there was a party interested in taking over the project.
"People want to be part of a wonderful product and, potentially, I think we need to maybe look at saying, 'Hey, is there someone who wants to own it, maybe buy that land off us', because, really, the return that council's going to get is through the community," Cr North said.
"The people coming to town, staying in town, buying their supplies in town, that's where you definitely get it from.
"... For us, if we can have a second racetrack, I don't care if someone else owns it, develops it, pays for it, there's nothing wrong with that."
AFTER shutting their doors to the Bathurst community in October, the owners of Bootleg Bakery had been busily preparing for their new business venture - Bootleg Dining.
Bootleg Dining was due to open to the public on Wednesday, November 22 from its location in the centre of town, but not before an important test run.
"We are having friends and family only before that to give it a trial run, find out what we got wrong, fix it and then open for real," owner and chef John Mannion said.
The William Street location, above the Jewel of Bathurst, had proved to be the perfect position for the new restaurant, which would make great use of the indoor space and the large balcony.
"We're going to have high tables along the balcony, to keep people back ... and then lounge chairs will be up against the wall," Mr Mannion said.
"And there's a box that used to have all the old compressors in it, so now we've turned that into a seat."
MICHAEL Everett was hoping his new business, Tuckshop, would become a daily destination for the people of West Bathurst.
The new takeaway shop joined the existing butcher and convenience store opposite the tennis courts near the Assumption School, filling the void left by the closure of Wah Kee Chinese Takeaway at the end of 2022.
Tuckshop promised to be an accessible and affordable option throughout the day.
"We chose this site because we felt West Bathurst was missing out. We felt that it may be a bit of a forgotten part of town, and we're all about servicing the locals," Mr Everett said.
"We're not about being in the main street and only focusing on the tourist trade and making sure we're Instagrammable. We're about making sure we're an everyday option for the people of the community."
He said the business would be "built on coffee and toasties" and the menu would ultimately offer a mix of classic Aussie takeaway and American street food.
The West Bathurst Tuckshop was the latest in a string of similar businesses Mr Everett had opened in the Central West.
He got involved in hospitality at the age of 12, helping his mother in her endeavours, but didn't become a hospitality entrepreneur until early 2021 when he bought his first espresso bar in Orange.
Since then, he had opened several more sites and developed the Ever Hospitality group.
In addition to coffee and food, the businesses in Orange support the community through sponsorship and donations.
"We're all about giving back to the community," Mr Everett said.
BATHURST resident Lauren Natoli was single and ready to mingle, browsing through dating app Tinder, when a certain someone caught her eye.
It was Georgina Carr from Newcastle, or Georgie as she is fondly known.
As it turned out, Georgie also thought Lauren was pretty sweet on the eye and both ladies swiped right.
It was that simple flick of the finger that became a catalyst for a future of love, laughter and commitment.
After striking up a conversation, the pair met in person a few weeks later when Georgie travelled from Newcastle to Bathurst.
Their first date was at a local restaurant, Vine and Tap, where they shared some delicious food and got to know one another a little better.
There was an instant attraction and, shortly after their first date, Georgie made the big decision to move from Newcastle to Bathurst.
Enter COVID, and the ladies pretty much had no choice but to be together 24/7, giving them plenty of quality time for their relationship to grow and flourish.
Fast forward to October 2021 and, at a beautiful picnic set up down by the Macquarie River, Georgie asked Lauren the big question: "Will you marry me?"
The ladies were married in Bathurst's beautiful Machattie Park, under the rotunda, on November 4, 2023.
GREYHOUND racing appeared set to return to Orange.
The sale of Orange's now-abandoned Highlands Paceway off Bathurst Road to the NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association had been approved for an undisclosed sum, Orange' Central Western Daily reported.
It looked likely to end a months-long battle with Bathurst, where Bathurst Regional Council had suggested land on Mount Panorama for the development.
The preliminary design plans for a proposed greyhound racing "centre of excellence" in Orange included a restaurant, public sports fields, on-site function centre, vet clinic, rehoming facilities, pet shop, and offices.
Construction costs were estimated at about $15 million.
The NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association said the facility could bring $20 million into the Orange economy each year, though that figure had been disputed by opponents of the development.
