Cooke winds back clock with his impressive effort

Geoff Cooke wound the clock back to the 'ol' glory days last Saturday to record 40 points for the A grade win, Damian Bourke (40) and visiting gun Dylan Thompson (39) filled the minor placings.
A round of even par picked up the scratch for Jayden Every.
Scott Kay and Mal 'Skinny' Robins had a ding dong battle in pursuit of B grade after both players had 39 points, Kay eventually getting nod on a countback.
The strapping Mick Leseberg (38) rounded out third while the scratch went to Adam Hart on 21 points.
Mary Housler was at her brilliant best in compiling 36 points to hold off Denise Simpson and Jan Ross by a solitary shot.
Matt Pender and Luke Single proved to be the perfect 2BBB combo courtesy of 46 points and a single shot margin over Leseberg and John Malkin.
Forty points enabled Steve McDonald and Jody Parker to take home the scratch with 40 points.
The 'vacationing' Peter Ring was all smiles on Thursday after his 42 points claimed the A grade gong by a shot over Peter Ward. Don Lamb (39) got a gig on the dias.
Steve McDonald continued his recent good form to post 34 points for the scratch title.
Rod Dennis made his first comp a memorable one after an incredible 49 points was returned, he may have to lie low for quite a while as his handicap was decimated by a massive 17 shots!
On any normal given day Jock Thompson's 44 points would have secured victory, this time second was the best he could do.
Hayden Foran (41) rounded out third as Ross Crothers authored a fine 26 points to win the scratch.
Gabby Volk was once again at the pointy end of the women's comp, this time a stylish 37 points kept her out in front from Jan Ross (36) and Wendy Hamer (35).
Greg Murray was along for the Dennis ride in the 2BBB as they combined for 51 points and a two stroke margin over Craig Perry and Jeff Dean.
Steve McDonald and Darrell Bourke (40) picked up the scratch.
The New Year's comp was a tight affair as Scott Middleton and the long hitting Julian Curran both tied on 42 points.
Middleton was anointed the winner on a countback.
Liam Westman snuck in for third on 41 points.
