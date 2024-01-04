Western Advocate
Cooke winds back clock with his impressive effort

By Bathurst Golf Club
January 5 2024 - 8:00am
Geoff Cooke wound the clock back to the 'ol' glory days last Saturday to record 40 points for the A grade win, Damian Bourke (40) and visiting gun Dylan Thompson (39) filled the minor placings.

