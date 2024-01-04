Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warning from bureau as storms roll across the region

Updated January 4 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warning from bureau as storms roll across the region
Warning from bureau as storms roll across the region

SEVERE thunderstorms are possible in Bathurst over the next several hours, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.