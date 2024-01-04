Warning from bureau as storms roll across the region

SEVERE thunderstorms are possible in Bathurst over the next several hours, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
The bureau's thunderstorm warning, issued just past noon on Thursday, January 4, says locations that might be affected by heavy rainfall include Bathurst, Oberon, Blayney, Trunkey Creek, Katoomba and Bilpin.
The bureau's radar, as of just past noon, showed storms passing south of Bathurst.
The stormy weather in the region on Thursday follows a major storm that hit the Blue Mountains mid-afternoon on Wednesday, leading to a group of walkers in their 20s being taken to hospital after a lightning strike at Echo Point, Katoomba
The Blue Mountains Gazette reported that NSW Ambulance paramedics treated three women in their 20s and one man in his 20s.
One of the women was also treated for a head injury sustained in a fall after the lightning strike.
Paramedics transported all four patients to Katoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
The Gazette reported that a large number of visitors sheltered in the visitor centre and were supported by council staff during the storm.
"Our thoughts are with the people struck by lightning and their families during this time," Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said.
"I am proud of council staff for their quick thinking during this incident. As always, we are grateful for the wonderful emergency services personnel we have in the Blue Mountains."
