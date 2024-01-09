Pub change, party surprise and bridge talk | Best-read from December

WITH a new year beginning, the Western Advocate has been looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in December.
THERE'S been talk about a new river crossing in Bathurst for years.
Much further down the mighty Macquarie, however, a new $220 million bridge over the watercourse is starting to take shape.
Major work got started in March 2022 on the new Dubbo bridge, which is part of an upgrade of the Newell Highway through that city, and the NSW Government reported in mid-December 2023 that the next major milestone was underway.
That milestone was the placement of the first of more than 100 60-tonne girders, each spanning almost 34 metres, between the vertical pillars for the bridge.
Build a bridge (and get over it)
IT was, according to Andrew Carson, like watching the urgent final pieces put into place in an episode of The Block.
After almost two months of renovations on the former Elephant and Castle pub in Keppel Street (which is now back to its former name of the Tattersalls), Mr Carson and his wife Sarah were finally in the home straight.
On-site were workers from Lachlan Bull Constructions, who were helping speed the job to a conclusion.
"In the last week, Lachie and his boys were putting on toilet roll holders, putting up blinds and we were like, this is The Block, boys, Scotty Cam's due here any minute," Mr Carson said.
"But Sarah got emotional the other day because some old family friends of her dad's came in and they walked through and they said it was just unbelievable what you've done here."
The Carsons - veterans of the hotel scene who were most recently running pubs in Mudgee - took the keys to the Elephant and Castle on September 21 and "planned on doing a tidy up", but the job quickly widened in scope to include replacing floors, joists, bearers and doors.
"We've done soft renos before," Mr Carson said. "We owned the Rylstone Hotel for five years. And then we had a hotel up near Inverell.
"But this has certainly been our biggest project."
THE city's New Year's Eve Party in the Park was back on after a number of businesses stepped in to fill a funding hole.
Bathurst Regional Council had made the shock announcement on Monday, December 4 that the event - which draws thousands to the Adventure Playground each year and features a spectacular fireworks display - would be cancelled due to council's budget problems.
Mayor Jess Jennings told the Western Advocate that council was unable to attract enough sponsorship to cover the event.
"We have to tighten our belts and this is one way to do that," he said of the cancellation.
"Not one single councillor was happy about the decision that we made and it is a shame we're not proceeding, but that's what happens where we're under circumstances where we have to tighten our budgeting."
A few days later, though, Bathurst businesses had banded together to ensure the event would be able to run after all.
Bathurst Business Chamber said in a statement that the Party in the Park would now be running thanks to "the generous support" of major sponsors Kelso Electrical Airworx, Vivability Ltd, Professionals Real Estate, Forbutt's Keppel Street Pharmacy, BoxGrove Events and Reliance Bank.
The chamber said the Party in the Park is "a wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories and strengthen the bonds that make Bathurst a vibrant and close-knit community".
TWO women were trapped under a fallen tree during an incident on the edge of the Bathurst CBD at about 7.45am on Thursday, December 14.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s were trapped when the tree fell on the corner of Rocket and Havannah streets.
The spokesperson said both women were treated at the scene by paramedics.
One woman was transported to Orange Health Service and the other was taken by helicopter to Royal North Shore Hospital with head injuries.
The helicopter landed in nearby Centennial Park.
LONG-time Bathurst businessman Peter Ison called on Bathurst Regional Council to step up its city presentation efforts - and he had a few cost-effective ideas for how to do it.
Since leaving real estate behind in 2017, Mr Ison had had more time for leisurely travel around the country.
He said it had shown him quite a few things, including the importance of city presentation to visitors.
He had also had the time to clean up his commercial property in Howick Street, including pressure-washing the building and footpath in front of it.
He said the work was relatively easy and it made a big difference to the overall look of the building.
"I was amazed at the amount of built-up grime that was removed," Mr Ison said.
He said it was something he thought council should be doing around the Bathurst central business district to better present the area to residents and visitors.
"Council's very, very good at presenting Mount Panorama when the races are on; all their staff's pulled up there, everything's neatly mowed and stuff like that, but they forget to do the town centre area here," he said at the December policy committee meeting.
Council's director of engineering services, Darren Sturgiss, said council does clean up spills on footpaths when notified, but doesn't have the resources to pressure wash footpaths across the entire CBD regularly.
"In addition to staffing shortages, the washing of chemicals into the stormwater and the creation of slip hazards, particularly during the colder months, are both further reasons why extensive footpath washing is not undertaken," he said.
