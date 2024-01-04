SECOND UPDATE: Best rain since mid-December at airport weather station, Fish River on way up

5PM UPDATE
THE 14 millimetres recorded so far this afternoon at the Bathurst Airport weather station is the best total at the site since mid-December.
The airport gauge had 31mm in the 24 hours to 9am on December 20, but it's been reasonably slim pickings ever since, including just 1mm recorded this month before this afternoon's rain.
Around the region, meanwhile, this afternoon's thunderstorms have delivered 52mm at Lowther (between Hampton and Little Hartley), 21mm at Hampton itself and 23mm at Trunkey Creek.
The Fish River at Tarana has been rising through the afternoon and was 0.56m at 4.30pm, up 16cm in two hours.
An updated Bureau of Meteorology severe thunderstorm warning issued at 4.39pm said flash flooding and damaging winds are a possibility over the next several hours in locations including Bathurst, Blayney, Trunkey Creek and Hill End.
4PM UPDATE:
ALMOST two inches of rain has fallen south-east of Bathurst as storms rumble through the region this afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology's updated severe thunderstorm warning, issued at 3.45pm, said flash flooding and damaging winds are possibilities at locations including Bathurst, Blayney and Trunkey Creek over the next several hours.
The bureau said 45.5 millimetres of rain had been recorded in the two hours to 2.04pm at Lowther, which is between Hampton and Little Hartley.
A short, sharp storm passed over Bathurst just before 4pm and the bureau's radar shows more storm rain will possibly hit the city around 5pm.
Bathurst was meant to be 30 degrees today, but the city was just 19.5 degrees at 4pm as an east-southeasterly wind dominated.
The Fish River at Tarana, meanwhile, was on the way up on Thursday afternoon. It was 0.51m just after 4pm, having risen 10cm in 40 minutes.
EARLIER:
SEVERE thunderstorms are possible across the region on Thursday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
The bureau's thunderstorm warning, issued just past lunchtime on Thursday, January 4, says locations that might be affected by heavy rainfall include Bathurst, Oberon, Blayney, Trunkey Creek, Katoomba and Bilpin and flash flooding was a possibility.
The stormy weather in the region on Thursday follows a major storm that hit the Blue Mountains mid-afternoon on Wednesday, leading to a group of walkers in their 20s being taken to hospital after a lightning strike at Echo Point, Katoomba
The Blue Mountains Gazette reported NSW Ambulance paramedics treated three women in their 20s and one man in his 20s.
One of the women was also treated for a head injury sustained in a fall after the lightning strike.
Paramedics transported all four patients to Katoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
A large number of visitors sheltered in the visitor centre and were supported by council staff during the storm.
"Our thoughts are with the people struck by lightning and their families during this time," Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said.
"I am proud of council staff for their quick thinking during this incident. As always, we are grateful for the wonderful emergency services personnel we have in the Blue Mountains."
