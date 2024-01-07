How to be the first to get your hands on highly anticipated book release

YOU may have thought that the days of a midnight book launch were over, and they seemed to be ... until now.
When the Harry Potter series came to an end with the launch of The Deathly Hallows, the passion of Potterheads reached an all-time high.
With eye-liner lightning scars strewn across their foreheads and cloaks caressing the pavements, fans lined the streets to their local bookstores to be the first to get their hands on a copy.
And this is exactly the hype that BooksPlus Bathurst is hoping to recreate with their upcoming midnight event, ahead of the release of the third book in the Crescent City series, House of Flame and Shadow.
The series, written by viral TikTok author Sarah J. Maas, ended with a book-two cliffhanger after its release in 2022, and fans have been eager to find out what's next for close to two years.
This is why BooksPlus employee Lizzy Woodhouse decided to organise the evening function, which will take place on Monday, January 29, ahead of the release on Tuesday, January 30.
"The books can't be opened until the Tuesday, so at midnight, we'll do a bit of a countdown and open them and then sell to everyone here," she said.
With doors to the event opening at 10:30pm, it's worth it to be the first in line.
"The first person in line on the night gets to open the box," Ms Woodhouse said.
And it's clear that people are extremely eager to be the first in town to see the book in the flesh, as 18 tickets for the event sold within the first 24 hours of availability.
This is all because of the popularity of the series itself.
"The books are insanely popular, and the last one came out two years ago and ended on a huge cliff-hanger, and now this is kind of like a multi-verse book so it's highly anticipated," Ms Woodhouse said.
"It's fantasy, romance, high-stakes."
To add to the atmosphere and anticipation, fans are encouraged to compete in a cosplay competition of their favourite Crescent City characters.
And there to judge the best-dressed on the night, will be popular TikTok star and content creator Bec Sammut, who will also be filming all the excitement of the evening to share with her 56,000 followers.
"We're going to get everybody to line up ahead of the doors opening at 10:30pm," Ms Woodhouse said.
"We're going to have friendship bracelet making, temporary tattoos, a photo booth, some design challenges, and some Sarah J. Maas trivia on some of her books."
As well as this, the company 'A Touch of Magic Designs' will be there on the night, selling an abundance of Sarah J. Maas merchandise, ranging from tee-shirts to teacups.
Tickets for the event are five dollars per person and can be purchased via Eventbrite.
These tickets will also guarantee 15 per cent off store wide, with the exception of the new Crescent City release.
Though Ms Woodhouse said she was incredibly excited for the night, and to experience the buzz of energy and anticipation, there is one thing she is most looking forward to.
"Just finally getting my hands on this book, I've waited two years for this," she said.
