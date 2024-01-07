Looking back on the low level bridge's highlights | Yesterday, Today

The low level bridge over the Macquarie has had many names over the years.

OUR photo this week, from the Bathurst District Historical Society's Gregory Collection, shows the low level timber bridge over the Macquarie River below today's Old Government Cottage. There are a dozen or so bicycle riders lined up on the bridge to pose for Mr Gregory. One can see the separate basic pedestrian timber walkway this side of the main bridge. The last section on the right then goes down to the sandy bank on the Kelso side.

The site chosen for this bridge had, in the past, often been used to cross the Macquarie as the river was usually quite shallow. Most crossed on their horse, though others waded over.



Subscribe now for unlimited access. $ 1/ (min cost $ 8 ) Login or signup to continue reading See subscription options

The bank up to the higher road was too steep to take any horse-drawn vehicles.



This ford soon became impassable after heavy rain or during flood conditions.

The low level bridge has been known as the Hereford Street low level bridge, the George Street Falls low level bridge and the Edgell low level bridge. The original timber bridge, seen here, was later replaced by a new cement bridge which is still in place today.

The low level bridge gave Bathurstians another crossing of the Macquarie.



The first bridge over the river, upstream, was a solid timber structure that cost the country £13,000. This bridge, however, was soon washed away in the great flood of 1867 after large stumps and trees rapidly started to accumulate.



Mr Rutherford, of Cobb and Co, had a punt built so mail could be conveyed across the river until the new one was built.

The structure was replaced with a higher bridge over two years later to secure the safe and easy communication with the then-most important western town of the colony.



It is known as the Denison Bridge.

Mr W.C. Bennett, the commissioner and engineer for roads, was dispatched to Bathurst in 1869, bringing with him a design for a new iron bridge, with the view to having it made by colonial firms.

He envisaged that much of the iron could be rolled in Sydney and the heaviest iron plates and bars produced in Scotland.



The idea was that the bridge would be finished in much less time (which it was).

Messrs. P.N. Russell and Co were the successful contractors. The Pyrmont Rolling Mills did the ironwork in NSW. The foundry used the pig iron from the Fitzroy Iron Mine.

The idea of another smaller bridge crossing had been mooted in the late 1880s and 1890s. By the 1920s, however, Bathurst City Council was being asked to look again at the possibility of a low level bridge.

The situation changed when Robert Gordon Edgell, who was born at Hunters Hill in 1866 and later privately schooled, arrived.



He had a variety of jobs before becoming an engineering draftsman with the Works Department of NSW in the bridge department.

He arrived in Bathurst in 1902 after his doctor said it would be better for his health.



He retired from the public service in 1906 and purchased "Bradwardine" from Sir Francis Suttor. He planted 100 acres of apples and pears on his uplands and asparagus and other vegetables on the river flats, all of which flourished.

Mr Edgell even offered to pay for the low level bridge as he needed to get to his factory on the Bathurst side of the river by the shortest route, though councillors rejected this idea.



Realising that local residents needed the bridge, as well as Mr Edgell, the idea was finally approved and built.