Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst has had 76mm this summer. Just down the road, it's 238mm

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rainwater on George Street.
Rainwater on George Street.

WHAT a difference 60 kilometres makes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.