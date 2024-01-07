Bathurst has had 76mm this summer. Just down the road, it's 238mm

WHAT a difference 60 kilometres makes.
As the midpoint of summer approaches, Bathurst and Lithgow, its near neighbour to the east, might as well be inhabiting different worlds when it comes to their respective rainfall totals.
As if the difference during December wasn't stark enough, the early days of January have provided a reminder of how fickle storm rain can be - and how it often seems to fall (and refuses to fall) over and over again in the same spot.
After a wet November and then a dry start to December, Bathurst came home with a wet sail to finish the month with a respectable 58mm recorded at the airport weather station.
That total was underpinned by a fall of 31mm in the 24 hours to 9am on December 20 as a two-week-long hot spell finally came to an end.
Down the road, though, Lithgow was under every passing storm cloud as the town racked up a sodden 145mm for the month, including 80mm in the 24 hours to 9am on December 20.
January has continued the pattern.
While the Bathurst Airport weather station has gathered 17.6mm for the month so far, most of it coming in two storms last Thursday afternoon, Lithgow has 93.6mm - the majority of it recorded over only three days.
While Bathurst is part of the Macquarie River catchment, Lithgow, nestled up against the Blue Mountains, is in a catchment whose major river, the Coxs, flows south and then east to eventually form part of metropolitan Sydney's water supply.
To Bathurst's west, Orange Airport recorded 84mm in December (almost 50 per cent more than Bathurst), but has only 1.8mm so far in January.
