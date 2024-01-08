Property market predictions: what could be in store for Bathurst in 2024

AFTER several unusual years for the Bathurst property market, a sense of familiarity is expected in 2024.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bathurst saw significant buyer activity and a steep rise in property prices.
While the level of activity has reduced, there appears to be no going back to what the prices once were.
However, that doesn't mean prices will continue to climb at the same rate.
Raine and Horne Bathurst director Grant Maskill-Dowton, a real estate agent with more than 20 years' experience, anticipates a return to normal levels of price growth in 2024.
"We're only a couple of days in [to 2024], but leading into Christmas we had a spectacular November and December for sales, so if that was any reflection of what's to come, I think that the days on market will probably stay very levelled, and I think pricing we can expect to stay relatively stable as well," he said.
"We've haven't sort of gone back to our normal 3 per cent per annum growth as of yet.
"I think the market's had to level to find that, but if I had any prediction, I'd say that's probably where we're at, that we may just go back to that steady growth that we used to have before COVID."
Mr Maskill-Dowton also thinks new listings will be relatively easy to come by in 2024.
That's a positive change compared to the last few years, where demand far outstripped the available properties, causing homes to be sold overnight.
"I think we've balance that out now," he said.
"I think that the market has got more property for sale now, which allows people to have a choice."
He said that is particularly the case for buyers in the median price bracket, with there being plenty of properties for sale for around $700,000.
But if high-end properties continue to be harder to come across, as they were in 2023, then the few that do can be expected to sell for premium prices.
The top 10 residential property sales in 2023 ranged from $1.2 million right up to $4.02 million.
