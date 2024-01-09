Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Hands-on experience at the Bathurst International? That's the life of Riley

Updated January 9 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentices Riley O'Leary, from Bathurst, and Katrina Nilsson, from the ACT, at the Bathurst International. Picture supplied.
Apprentices Riley O'Leary, from Bathurst, and Katrina Nilsson, from the ACT, at the Bathurst International. Picture supplied.

A LOCAL apprentice had one of the best seats in the house during the recent Bathurst International at Mount Panorama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.