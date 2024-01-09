Hands-on experience at the Bathurst International? That's the life of Riley

A LOCAL apprentice had one of the best seats in the house during the recent Bathurst International at Mount Panorama.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Riley O'Leary, who specialises in steering and suspension technology and is employed at Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst, was invited to observe and learn from the experienced mechanics on the ground as the motor racing event was held in November.
He and Katrina Nilsson, an automotive mechanical repair apprentice at National Capital Motors in the ACT, were able to assist with transporters, tyre fitting and removal, adjusting tyre pressure and measuring depth, basic mechanical work and garage equipment set-up.
Mr O'Leary and Ms Nilsson are both apprentices from the Motor Traders' Association of NSW (MTA NSW).
MTA NSW CEO Stavros Yallouridis said the aim is to give apprentices "real-world experiences" to nurture their talent.
Mount Panorama is a popular choice for organisations hoping to give some experience to those looking to make a career in the automotive industry.
As in previous years, TAFE NSW automotive students were in Pit Lane during Race Week last October, working alongside professional race teams to repair and maintain vehicles in support classes.
As well, some students landed work placement opportunities within Supercars race teams.
Elsewhere at Mount Panorama last October, a former Bathurst High and TAFE student, Nicholas Cox, was working as the number two mechanic for Tickford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.