Lights to the world: the MacKillop Class of 2013 celebrated 10-year reunion

THE last memory I have from my time at MacKillop College Bathurst, was walking out of the Cathedral doors to the sounds of Plans by Birds of Tokyo following our final mass.
Just before this moment, in a school tradition, the Year 12 cohort stood upon the stairs of the church, while the rest of school community sang The Irish Blessing and sent us out into the world as MacKillop women.
I won't lie, it was a powerful moment. It was a moment in which students really had the opportunity to take in their six years of high school education.
It wasn't a sad moment as I had imagined it would be, but more a moment of relief; finally.
Finally we got to say goodbye to all the years of what, as students, we thought were torture in the form of kilts and rules and regulations around jewellery, make-up and incorrect shoes.
Looking back, finally those rules have started to make sense.
The school was, as they told us on many occasions, preparing us for the real world.
This preparation sent us into careers spanning from nurses to lawyers, and lives as strong women, strong mothers, and a sense of strength in ourselves.
Though, in 2013, I was thankful to see the end of my high school education and say goodbye to the halls of MacKillop for the last time, I could never have imagined how many times I would be back there since.
When I started working for the Western Advocate in 2022, one of the first jobs I was sent to was covering the House Music Festival.
When I walked through the doors, it was like I never left. The school felt the same, the same photos lined the walls of the corridors, and the same scent of the building flooded my senses.
I could see myself in the students, and taking the time to see them perform their creative constructions sent me straight back to House Music Festival 2013.
I was house captain for MacKillop House, we ended up coming second on the day by around two points. I cried about it for maybe four hours. It still upsets me to this day.
But, at the end of it all, I had the opportunity to experience it with my closest friends.
And, though it's been 10 years since we finished school, being able to walk the halls of the place where we spent each day together, all with a newfound appreciation for the college was an experience I'll never forget.
On Saturday, December 2, the class of 2013 celebrated our 10-year reunion.
Broken limbs and work commitments meant that only around a dozen of us were able to attend, but it was a day full of laughter and memories all the same.
The day began with a college tour, led by the legendary Mr Robert Newton, who highlighted all of the ways the college has changed since our last rendezvous, and all the ways it has stayed exactly the same.
We spent hours searching the walls for photos of ourselves, [having a photo on the wall was a forever-coveted position] and we relished in the joy when we encountered one.
We reminisced on the moments that the pictures were taken and all the feelings that followed, and then we breathed a sigh of relief knowing that we had made it out of the awkward stages of our teenage selves.
Those days were behind us, and thankfully, we had came out the other side looking a whole lot better.
The school tour was followed by cocktails and mocktails at the Church Bar, when two other ex-students shocked us all with their arrival following a trip from Baradine - shout out to the Bunner twins for making the trip.
After hours of catching up on the last 10 years of our lives, I think it's safe to say that we have absolutely Esto Mundi Lumen'd ourselves, and are officially, lights to this world.
