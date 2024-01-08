New Rockley Rodeo committee takes the reins to ensure a bucking good time

THE Rockley Rodeo is back for another year, and this time, there's a new committee, new plans and new additions to the annual event.
After a three-year hiatus due to COVID and inclement weather, the famous festivities returned to Rockley in 2023, and saw one of the largest crowds flock to the sportsground in several years.
And this year, the new rodeo committee is hoping that popularity continues to grow, with big plans in the works for the event on Saturday, January 13.
For the first time in the event's recent history, rodeo-goers won't have to venture out of the sportsground to continue their celebrations once the official events have concluded.
"This is the first time we've actually run the after-party at the rodeo, it always used to be back at the pub, but we thought this year we would try and keep it there," said rodeo committee president Brett Hanrahan.
Though the liquor licence for the day is secluded to a designated area during rodeo events, it will be extended to the whole of the grounds for the night's festivities.
This will include a live band, 'Pig Iron Bob', playing from 6:30pm until approximately 11pm, and once this concludes, attendees will have the opportunity to pull out their swags and sleep at the camping facility.
"Everyone sort of can stay once the rodeo finishes because we've got the bar down there and the music will be set up, so you can sort of just rock on to the music and dance the night away down there, you don't have to go anywhere," Mr Hanrahan said.
But for people looking to quench their thirst in the middle of the day, there's no need to worry about missing any of the action while staying in the designated area.
"We've got a big screen this year which will be on top of the bar, so people who are in the bar will be able to watch the rodeo from the big screen," Mr Hanrahan said.
As well as the new additions, all the classic staples of the event will be making a comeback for the day.
There will be competitions for all ages in a variety of different categories including the open and novice bull rides, saddle bronc and bareback rides, the ladies barrel race and the juvenile steer ride.
The official competitions will conclude with the Gary Fitzpatrick Memorial Ride, and Mr Hanrahan said he is expecting competitors from all over to participate in the day.
"They come from everywhere," he said.
"I think we've even got a Brazilian rider coming this year."
And for those just coming to spectate on the day, there will be plenty to do between the competitive events, including jumping castles for the kids, western stalls, and plenty of food and drinks available.
There will also be a mechanical bull, as well as Miss and Mr Rockley Rodeo competitions, and there will even be a horse auctioned off at some point in the day.
Gates open for the event at 12pm, with competitions kicking off at 2pm. Tickets will be available at the door, starting at $15 for kids under 15 years of age and pensioners, $25 per adult, and $60 for a family pass.
