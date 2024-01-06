Talented young musicians invited to apply for immersive orchestra program

Are you a music talent from the central west and want to learn from the best?
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Auditions are now open for the Overture Youth Orchestra's 2024 program, which will have talented students play at the Opera House in Sydney at the end of the year.
In exciting news for 2024 participants, the central west orchestra will team-up with conductors from Sydney Youth Orchestra at each rehearsal, culminating in the joint performance.
Founder Jessica Westcott encouraged all young musicians in the area to apply.
"We are just so excited to have created this opportunity for young instrumentalists," Ms Westcott said.
"I know there are wonderful kids in the central west, and further afield, who are used to practising their instruments at home, and we want to encourage them to apply as orchestras are an incredible environment to level up your playing.
"Plus we're proud of the high standard of our orchestra, and we're very excited to collaborate this year with the Sydney Youth Orchestra, Australia's best orchestra for young musicians. We know the opportunities from Overture in 2024 will be life changing to our young musicians."
Established in 2021, the Overture Youth Orchestra was formed to provide performance opportunities for young musicians in rural and regional NSW.
The orchestra rotates rehearsal venues across the central west to accommodate the geographic spread of its talented young musicians.
They perform a wide range of music from classic symphonic works, new Australian compositions and well-known movie soundtracks.
The 2024 season includes four intensive rehearsal blocks and a variety of performance opportunities, including an immersion excursion to Sydney to collaborate with Sydney Youth Orchestra.
Auditions for the 2024 Overture Youth Orchestra are now open. Young musicians must be 25 years or under, have been playing their instrument for at least three years and must apply using a video link.
For more information and to apply for auditions, visit UpStage Australia's Orchestra Page at www.upstageaustralia.com.au/orchestra
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.