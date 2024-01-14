Balancing act: could Windy 1100 be a case of too much of a good thing?

COUNCIL is preparing to release a new subdivision following a years-long shortage of land in Bathurst, but one real estate agent warns it could be a case of too much all at once.
Around 90 lots are expected to be released by the end of April, 2024 as part of the Windy 1100 subdivision, with more land to be made available in subsequent stages.
Director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, said council has not determined how much it will sell the blocks for, nor the method of sale.
It is the number of blocks set to be released at one time that has Raine and Horne Bathurst director Grant Maskill-Dowton a little concerned.
Throughout 2023, he saw people moving away from the idea of building their own home, opting instead to purchase an existing one.
Land availability might have been a contributing factor, but Mr Maskill-Dowton believes it had more to do with the rising cost of building materials.
"There always is a demand around here for building, I just think it's just a little bit of concern around pricing, and that's no one's fault," he said.
"That's just what materials and everything has gone to."
He fears that releasing 90 blocks at once could saturate the market.
"I think we're going to see a bit of a flood of land for sale and a lot will depend on what pricing council puts on those blocks, which will then impact other areas in town, and then we will potentially have a little bit of a supply and demand issue, where there may be too many blocks available," he said.
Availability of tradespeople could also deter people from buying a block of land, with builders in the region already having a lot of jobs on their books.
"I know they are busy," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
"Obviously, people, we're impatient as human beings, we like things done quickly, so a lot will be determined on the timeframes, and back to cost [to build] as well."
He said, following the first release of land in Windy 1100, council will need to carefully assess the take-up and level of interest before releasing additional stages.
"I think that 90 is a lot in one hit and they really need to gauge what impact that makes in the market before they consider releasing any more," he said.
