Have a dog lookalike, or just love a fun day out? Head to the Sofala Show

THE DATE is set, February 25 is the day to get out to Sofala and enjoy the community's annual show.
Show committee members are about to be busy bees for the next few weeks, in preparation for what they expect will be a terrific day.
Sofala Show president Dave Murray said the team are ready to get stuck in and have the grounds in tip-top condition, for what they hope will be a terrific turnout.
"Everything is aiming for a good show,"
"Obviously you don't know until the day, but everything's getting to the pointy end now.
"We have our first working bee next Saturday [January 13], so anybody who wants to come out and help is more than welcome."
The 47th running of the show will include all its usual attractions, including actions in the horse and dog arenas, carnival rides and games, showbags, and a range of food.
But one new addition that proved popular last year and is making a return, is the show's Dog Lookalike Competition.
Mr Murray said the idea was tried out for the first time last year just as a bit of fun, but after seeing how much show-goers loved the incentive, the committee had to bring it back again in 2024.
"If people bring a dog with them, they'll be judged on who looks the most like their dog," Mr Murray said.
"So that was a bit of a giggle we started last year and it went so well, so we thought we'd run it again this year."
The competition will have some neat prizes up for grabs, with the judging taking place at 1pm outside the main pavilion.
Meanwhile, the other dog and horse shows are expected to attract decent numbers, with proud pooch owners showing off what their furry friends have to offer.
While those competing in the horse arena will be looking to secure vital points for their performances, to help them make it to the big smoke at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"That's part of the reason why we usually get a good following," Mr Murray said.
Anyone interested in competing is just required to turn up on the day and nominate, there's no online registrations this year.
But for those more interested in diving into the action, there'll be a number of carnival rides and games to keep everyone entertained.
Mr Murray said most of the carnival attractions will be free, as they don't want parents having to fork out too much money on the day.
"Once people pay to go in the gate most of the rides are free of charge," he said.
"We try and make sure that the kids are well looked after and the parents only have to pay once and don't have to delve into their pockets too much."
For those with a little spare time on their hands, Mr Murray said any extra help at the working bees is always greatly appreciated, because without the volunteers the show wouldn't be possible.
To keep updated or for anymore information on the Sofala Show, Mr Murray said their Facebook page is updating the community regularly leading up to the event or you can visit their website.
