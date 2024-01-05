Macquarie River over one metre at White Rock after stormy Thursday

THE Macquarie River has risen to over one metre just outside Bathurst as water from Thursday's thunderstorms makes its way through the catchment.
The river at White Rock, south of Bathurst, was 1.06m just before 3pm this afternoon - up 10 centimetres in about four hours.
It's still well short of the 2.01m reading at White Rock after heavy rain in the days leading up to Christmas.
The Fish River at Tarana, meanwhile, hit its peak, 0.7m, just after 5pm on Thursday and had fallen to 0.58m at 1.30pm this afternoon.
The Campbells River upstream of Chifley Dam hit its peak, 0.93m, late on Thursday night.
The rise in the rivers follows good rain in the eastern part of the Fish and Macquarie catchment on Thursday afternoon, though that was eclipsed by much heavier falls around the Lithgow area, including 58mm at Lowther, between Hampton and Hartley.
The wet weather on Thursday kept Bathurst's temperature - recorded at the airport weather station - under 30 degrees for the 16th day in a row of this summer and the forecast is for that trend to continue into next week.
It's a cooler start to the month than in January 2023, when Bathurst had three days over 30 degrees in the first five days.
Bathurst's hottest day of the summer remains 36.9 degrees recorded back on December 9.
