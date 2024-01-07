Everyone jumped straight into fun at the aqua park with all clear given

IT WAS a case of better late than never for one of Bathurst's popular summer attractions, which reopened just in time for family and friends to enjoy before the holidays come to an end.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
And plenty were quick to bomb dive straight into the fun, heading out to Chifley Dam and enjoying the sunny Summer's day on Saturday, January 6.
After receiving a red level alert for blue green algae, the Bathurst Aqua Park was forced to shut up shop on December 4, 2023.
While the news was immensely disappointing for aqua park owner Michael Hickey and locals wanting to cool off over the Christmas break, everyone was thrilled when the park got the tick of approval to reopen late on Friday afternoon, January 5.
"Yesterday [Saturday] went pretty well considering we only found out the dam was opening at 5pm on Friday, so it wasn't too bad," Mr Hickey said.
"We're not far off opening now [Sunday] and there's a pretty good build up happening, so today could even be busier than yesterday."
With the Christmas period usually when the aqua park attracts its largest crowds, having been closed during that time was a huge blow for the business, as it plays a massive role in helping the park cover costs.
But Mr Hickey said it was so nice to see people back out enjoying the dam, and all he can hope for now is the business breaks even.
"It costs a lot of money to put the park in, so the Christmas period is really when you get your setup back and then hopefully it continues on and you make a bit of money," he said.
"But at this moment for us, we're just hoping to get our setup costs back. So we'll see what happens, that's all you can do.
"But it's good just seeing all the people out here enjoying it, it makes you happy.
"The whole dam is busy, not just the park. Water skiers out there which is great, the dragon boating people are back on the dam, and that's what it's all about, getting everyone out here using it, that's what I fight for."
Seeing loads of happy faces making the most of the final weeks of summer gave Mr Hickey great enjoyment, and he hopes people keep coming to the dam and the aqua park for the remainder of the season.
The aqua park plans to open seven days a week for the remainder of the school holidays, to give everyone a chance to enjoy the fun the facility offers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.