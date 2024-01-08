New year, new lives: Bathurst Library stock find new homes after book sale

A SECOND, third and fourth chance, that's what the Bathurst Library's monthly book sale is all about.
The first monthly sale of the year has been a success, with loads of books and DVDs now in the trusty hands of their new owners.
Library assistant and member of the collections team Loryn Adler said the sales always go well, and they're also a great way to regulate the library's collection.
"It's quite popular, people look forward to it every month. Especially if we've weeded the cookbook collection, that's always popular," Ms Adler said.
"It's a good way to raise funds that we use to buy alternative books, because lot of them are duplicates of titles we already have, so it just helps to balance the collection but also return funds back to the library."
After the sale, any books and DVDs leftover are donated to a number of organisations throughout the year, including the Bathurst Jail Library, Lifeline, and to an outback book delivery service.
Donations are also sometimes made to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation - a not-for-profit organisation that addresses the educational disadvantages faced by some Indigenous Australian children.
Ms Adler said it's very important to the library that the books continue to bring joy to people, rather than just ending up in landfill.
This is why the book sales have been held for quite a few years, and continue to be a success.
"It's been running for as long as I've been here and I've been here five years," Ms Adler said.
"If we can give the books second, third, fourth lives, whatever we can do.
"It's quite amusing, some of the books come back. People have bought them and then donate them back when they've read them. They do revisit us quite a few times."
The next book sale will be held on the first weekend of February.
