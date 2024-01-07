Representative season arrives as trio of teams prepare for 3x3 finals

A NEW year signals the arrival of the Bathurst Goldminers representative season, with the city's first ever 3x3 junior state finalists getting ready for their upcoming campaign.
Bathurst juniors threw their support behind the three-against-three version of the game and had many teams try out during last year's qualifiers in the city.
The Goldminers were lucky enough to have three teams qualify for the upcoming finals at Kingswood on January 27.
Bathurst's Elka Lee, McKenzie O'Brien, Danika Breen and Bri Surfong (under 18s girls), Noah McClements, James Billington, Hayden Simm and Josh Muir (under 16s boys), Audrey Theobald, Clara Wood and Charli Burton (under 14s girls) will be counting down the days until the finals.
Goldminers committee member Mel Sullivan said it's great to see players getting behind a growing version of the game.
"It was a relatively new concept for Bathurst. It's been in the basketball community for a while but Bathurst has never really had much of an opportunity to get on board," she said.
"To see that many kids participate in something new was pretty exciting.
"I think 3x3 has a bit of extra physicality about it. It's a different style of basketball that's being played, and it's a little quicker. You need to use your teammates a lot more."
Given the quality of opposition who made the trip to Bathurst for the qualifiers Sullivan said it was great to see three teams progress to the state finals.
"Because it's a state initiative, to qualify for the championships we had kids come across from Penrith and Canberra. Our under 16s boys team actually beat a Canberra side to qualify," she said.
"Penrith dominated most of the competition, but it's great to see a few of our teams get through. It's an especially busy time for a couple of our kids, like Audrey and Clara, who are going back-to-back with different representative duties."
The reminder of the Bathurst Goldminers program will be waiting for the opening round of the Western Junior League season, which will be held on February 10 and 11.
