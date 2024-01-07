Updated: man airlifted to hospital after tractor rolled near Tarana

UPDATE
A MAN in his 50s has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital after being trapped in the cab of a tractor that rolled on a Mutton Falls Road property on Sunday, February 7.
After being freed from the cab, paramedics treated the man for injuries to his upper torso, legs and back.
Emergency Services spent over two hours at the scene freeing and treating the man, after initial calls came in at 1.30pm.
EARLIER
PARAMEDICS, police and Fire and Rescue NSW remain on-scene, assessing and treating a man who was trapped after the tractor he was driving rolled.
Emergency services were called to a property along Mutton Falls Road at around 1.30pm on Sunday, January 7, after reports a tractor had rolled.
According to an Ambulance NSW Media representative, upon arrival paramedics found a man in his 50s to be trapped in the cab of the tractor, and emergency services personnel were initially unable to free him.
However, as of 3.15pm on Sunday, January 7, the man had been freed from the cab and emergency services remained at the scene, assessing and treating him.
A Toll helicopter was also called to the incident.
The Ambulance NSW Media spokesperson was unable to comment on the extent of the man's injuries or whether he'll need to be taken to hospital at the time of writing.
Updates to follow.
