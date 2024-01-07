Young man taken to hospital after motorbike collides with car on William Street

A YOUNG man in his late teens has been taken to Orange Health Service after the motorbike he was riding collided with a car on William Street, Bathurst.
NSW Ambulance received a call at around 6pm on Sunday afternoon, January 7, following the accident.
The motorcyclist, a young man in his late teens, was treated for leg injuries at the scene before being taken by road ambulance to Orange Health Service.
NSW Paramedics attended the scene of the accident, which was not far from the William and Durham Streets intersection.
The section of William Street adjacent to the old ambulance building was blocked off for a period of time.
But as of 6.40pm on Sunday, January 7, there were no traffic warnings on the Live Traffic website along the section of William Street where the accident occurred.
No one else involved was reported to have sustained any injuries.
Police also attended the scene and inquiries into the accident are ongoing.
