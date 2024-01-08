Death of Orange mum, housefire under investigation by police strike force

The death of an Orange mum, whose body was found when her family home burned down last year, is under police investigation.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Flames engulfed the house on Pimpala Place in Glenroi from about 5.45am on June 3, 2023.
Naomie Richings, 33, was found dead inside. Three others - including her two young children - escaped but were hospitalised.
Eight months later, NSW Police have confirmed an operation dubbed "Strike Force Yaluma" is continuing to probe.
"The investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson told the Central Western Daily this week.
"No further information is available at this time."
The NSW Police website says a strike force is formed "when resources are needed to be concentrated on a particular crime or crime types."
At the time of the fire, neighbours told the CWD they woke when emergency vehicles arrived to put out the blaze.
A police spokesperson said that week: "Every fire is treated as suspicious until the cause is determined."
The Pimpala Place house remains standing. Fencing and "restricted access" tape surround the block.
Ms Richings was remembered by her brother-in-law Daniel Richings as "one of the kindest people you'd meet".
"She was always happy, always upbeat, having a laugh and playing with those kids.
"When I was looking back through stuff on my phone, there's the photos and videos she used to send and it's of them playing dress-ups, reading stories and playing games with the kids. That was pretty much Naomie."
A GoFundMe page for the Richings family has raised more than $20,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.