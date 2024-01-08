Luai's move to Tigers puts Bathurst in middle of rugby league spotlight

JAROME Luai is set to make his return to Carrington Park this year for the annual Bathurst NRL clash but it is likely to be his last time doing so with the Penrith Panthers.
Luai will be going up against his future club, the Wests Tigers, when the Panthers travel across the Blue Mountains this autumn.
The State of Origin representative half finally put an end to months of speculation last Tuesday when he officially announced his move away from the Panthers in 2025.
The move means Luai will come up against his future club on April 20 when the Panthers and Tigers go head-to-head in Bathurst.
The Bathurst game is sure to draw plenty of attention as the man responsible for the highest-profile news of the NRL off-season gets up close with his 2025 teammates.
Luai has reportedly been offered a $6 million contract over five years.
"The obvious reason was it was a great opportunity for me to provide and create for my family, and also to create for myself," he said at his press conference announcing the move.
"I've had a great connection with [Tigers coach] Benji [Marshall]. We spoke about the future and what he sees in me."
The Panthers and Tigers fixture at Bathurst will be a repeat of the 2023 matchup for Penrith at Carrington Park.
More than 11,000 fans braved the terrible conditions last April to see the Tigers score a massive 12-8 upset victory over the Panthers.
It denied the Panthers a third straight win at the Bathurst ground.
Luai will look to flip that result around, while he goes up against his future teammates and gets a good look at the squad he will soon be joining.
The move will separate the five-eighth from the likes of fellow representative stars Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin and Brian To'o for the first time.
Penrith are going into the 2024 NRL season chasing a third straight premiership.
It remains unclear whether Luai will be lining up at halfback or five-eighth for his new club.
