Dance group that provides 'everything rolled into one' celebrates milestone

IT'S the dance studio where you can get five for the price of one, and this year, it's celebrating 10 years of business in the area.
The East Orange, Bathurst Physical Culture Club began empowering women and young girls in 2014 from their Orange location, and after expanding to Bathurst five years later, the club is going strong.
With locations Australia-wide under the branch of BJP Physie, the physical culture club set out with the intention to develop the self-esteem of students, all while nurturing their holistic wellbeing.
To celebrate the decade milestone in the area, the club will be hosting a weekend-long competition from the Bathurst Charles Sturt University campus, where nine other clubs from NSW will be participating.
This event will take place later in the year, but for the meantime, members of the club will be practising their routines in jazz, ballet, hip hop, gymnastics, yoga and pilates, which are all offered under one membership fee.
This fee also covers competition costs, costume fees and hall hire, and is directly funnelled into the club.
Having the option to explore different styles of dance for a relatively affordable price tag is something that is very important to co-director Jessica Jackson.
She believes that exploring one's mind and body through dance is extremely empowering.
"It means a lot, it's basically my fitness, my social life, and it's everything rolled into one," she said.
"It's just one of those life building skills, it gives you confidence, posture, stamina, you can make friends, and fitness, flexibility, it's fun.
"It's just good for you, it empowers women."
Classes within the organisation are offered during school terms, for young girls and women aged from two years old, up to over 60.
Currently, there are approximately 50 members, who are constantly building their confidence levels, all through the power of physical movement.
"It just gives women the chance to be able to express themselves through dance," Ms Jackson said.
For the 2024 season, classes will begin on February 12, and are run from the Bathurst Baptist Church on the Eglinton Road, with registrations now open.
But, to kick off the year, the company will be performing during the Australia Day celebrations from Cook Park in Orange, and showing off their dancing prowess.
