It's a time of reflection and, this year, of regular rainfall | Rural Notebook

THE new year has come in quietly for many of us and quite sadly for others, with several tragic motor accidents and serious flash flooding in far-away districts.
We have seen opening livestock sales at viable levels and valuable rainfall continuing across the Central and Southern Tablelands.
This very green summer has allowed a lot of country to be ploughed in readiness for winter crops and these paddocks will enjoy a long fallow of about six weeks before sowing of fodder crops.
The ongoing rainfalls have set up plenty of feed for grazing stock as well as ideal conditions for flystrike and Barber's Pole Worm.
WEED control in a pasture situation will be really important as the cool, green summer rolls on and spot spraying of Bathurst Burr should be at the top of most lists.
This weed can get right away and a property two hundred kays to the north was a classic example.
Woolly lambs stuck together like Velcro in the classing race and must have been dangerous to the shearer.
The burrs had been let go over many years and will be expensive to ever control.
HIGHLY regarded Bathurst district shearer Brian Press has hung up the handpiece with a reported 102 shorn on or about his retiring age birthday.
He is now a fully qualified professional woolclasser with a rock solid list of wool clips that he classes.
Some of the major clips are Mumblebone, Bella Lana, Richmond and Roseville Park bloodlines that are the backbone of our tablelands.
FAREWELL to John Byrne, who passed away at Christmas time.
He was the last mayor of Evans Shire, a Bathurst Regional councillor and a long-term director of the Carcoar and Bathurst Rural Lands Board.
His long-term management of radiata softwood plantations provided employment to a large number of our district residents.
Our sympathy is offered to Gaye and the family.
LONG-TIME Bathurst resident Joe Sullivan passed away around new year.
Joe is remembered as a Massey Ferguson and Honda motorbike salesman at George Fish Pty and, later, as a senior warder at Bathurst Jail.
Joe was a real family man and a staunch supporter of his Catholic faith. Sincere sympathy is offered to his family.
CONGRATULATIONS to Brendan Micallef on his appointment as CEO of Bathurst Harness Racing Club.
This year started with a lot of interest in pacers like Leap To Fame, Catch A Wave and Encipher on the big stage, and Our Sunset Delight, Bettor Be The Best and Huta in our area.
It's a great time to follow the trots.
THERE is a lot of talk of electric vehicles, charging stations and lithium batteries at present and a current edition of a motor magazine featured electric cars on almost every page.
Visitors of a large age spread (eight to 80 years) picked up the book over Christmas break with little or no interest.
There is little doubt that fully electric vehicles will be a large slice of the passenger car market one day, but that day may be at least five years away.
I note that our nation's three top-selling passenger vehicles are all diesel-driven: 1. Ford Ranger; 2. Toyota HiLux; 3. Isuzu D-Max.
A FEW snippets:
HUBBY was "sort of" helping with the washing.
"Honey, what setting on the machine for my red polo?" he called out.
"What does it say on the back of it?" she called back.
Hubby yelled back: "It says 'St. George; Hunt'."
***
ONE of the kiddies in year two asked Miss Teacher her age.
She told them 50, but said it was not good manners to ask.
"She doesn't look 50 at all," Little Miss said.
"Parts of her do," young man aged six said.
