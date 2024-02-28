'One-size-fits-all approach' to housing puts Mount Panorama and more at risk

BATHURST Regional Council has raised serious concerns about the potential impact of the NSW government's proposal to address the state's housing crisis.
Council received a letter from the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully, asking council to review its own housing policy settings and approaches amid the crisis in help increase supply.
Mr Scully said there are opportunities available to prioritise low and mid-rise housing types in main residential zones.
"I ask you to identify existing well-located areas where terraces, small unit blocks or well-designed mid-rise apartments can be permitted," he said.
"Research shows that there is unmet demand for additional small apartment and low-rise multi-dwelling housing options as well as purpose-built rental and affordable and social housing."
The letter, dated October 30, 2023, came prior to the Minns government publicly advising of its plans to reform housing policies at a state level.
One of the proposed changes has Bathurst council concerned.
Through a new state environmental planning policy (SEPP), there would be a mandate permitting dual occupancies to be a permitted land use in all R2 low density residential zones across NSW.
There is a very small amount of land in Bathurst classified as R2 and, under Bathurst's Local Environmental Plan (LEP), it is currently prohibited to build medium density housing in this zone.
Council's Environmental, Planning and Building Services department explained that this is done specifically to protect the Mount Panorama circuit and the sewerage treatment plant from potential land use conflict.
"The proposed SEPP change to mandate dual occupancies in the R2 zone in Bathurst would increase residential densities in proximity to Mount Panorama and the sewerage treatment plant," staff said.
"This would increase the likelihood of land use conflict, and in the worst case put both at risk."
If this proposal is adopted by the NSW government, council staff say Bathurst should be exempt, noting the reason why there is limited R2 zoning in the region.
The zoning applies to properties located within the 50 decibels noise contour to minimise opportunities for intensified residential development to protect the racing circuit, and applies to land within 400 metres of the sewerage treatment plant.
"The R2 zone applied to limited lands and is aimed at minimising land use conflict," council staff said.
"Bathurst should be exempt from any standardised approaches to increase residential density within the R2 low density residential zone."
In response to the letter from Mr Scully, council has forwarded a copy of the report from the city's planning staff which outlines their concerns about the proposed changes.
The report also details the other ways council is working hard to delivering housing supply and housing choice, as well as the challenges it is facing to do that.
In addition to asking to be exempt from standardised approaches to R2 zoning, council also said it does not support "a one-size fits all approach to the codes SEPP".
It also highlights the need for ongoing partnership and funding support to deliver housing.
Further, the report says that reconsideration of the developer contribution cap is required to ensure local government is better positioned to provide the local infrastructure necessary to support need housing supply.
