Bathurst on the edge of storm warning, Forbes records 61mm in two hours

A MORNING of storms in the region has delivered less than five millimetres to Bathurst, but much more could be on the way this afternoon.
The bureau's latest severe thunderstorm warning, issued just before noon on Monday, January 8, says Parkes, Forbes, Cowra and Peak Hill are all a chance of heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding over the next several hours.
The bureau says 61mm was recorded in the two hours to 10.54am at Forbes.
The gauge at the Bathurst Airport weather station had just 4.4mm as of 1pm, but the bureau's radar shows more storm rain approaching from the north-west.
The airport will need to get more than 16.6mm to make it the best rain of this month so far.
The wet weather, meanwhile, is keeping Bathurst's temperature below 20 degrees - not far off the steamy overnight minimum of 18.5 degrees.
That 18.5 degree recording at the airport made it the hottest overnight temperature since back on December 10.
