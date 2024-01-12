Cat-urday at BARC: adoption drive planned as cat and kitten population explodes

WITH three times the typical number of felines calling the facility home, the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) is stepping up its efforts to find families willing to adopt a cat or kitten.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The city's pound will host its second Cat-urday adoption drive, which will see the doors thrown open on a day more convenient to prospective pet owners.
BARC currently has 40 cats and kittens living at the Hampden Park Road facility.
"That's three times what we would have expected to have in our care historically," a spokesperson said.
"Really, since about mid 2022, we've had a consistent trend of increasing numbers of animals in our care
"It's quite reflective of what's happening in shelters all across Australia. It's not unique to Bathurst."
Twenty of the cats and kittens will be available for adoption on Cat-urday.
Some of the felines were surrendered by their owners, while others have been found roaming the streets.
Regardless of the reason why they ended up at BARC, all of the animals available for adoption have undergone vet assessment and are fit to go to their forever home.
It is hoped Cat-urday will encourage people looking for a new pet to adopt from BARC, rather than go to a breeder or pet store.
"We like to emphasis 'adopt, don't shop', which is a phrase that has been coined by the RSPCA and others," the BARC spokesperson said.
"We're providing people with opportunities to give an animal a forever home that might otherwise have to spend a long time in a shelter waiting for that."
BARC will host Cat-urday on Saturday, January 13 from 7am through to 11.30am.
People are asked to make an appointment ahead of time by calling 6333 6211.
They can then come down to BARC, where the cats and kittens will be available to view and meet in the reception area.
Staff can provide details about each of the animals to help people choose the right one for them.
"We obviously assess all of the animals in our care and we try and match the right personality to the family that wants to adopt an animal," the spokesperson said.
BARC encourages people to have their cats desexed to avoid any unwanted litters, and will be offering appointments for desexing the week after Cat-urday.
"If someone chooses to adopt a cat, we'll do all the paperwork, make the arrangements, book them in for desexing in that following week, and then the customer can pick up their new pet directly from the vet after the procedure has taken place and take them to their forever home," the spokesperson said.
"It also allows them to take advantage of the zero-dollar registration fee when they adopt a desexed animal."
The fees charged for adoption include desexing, microchipping, vaccination, worming and lifetime registration.
People should bring some form of identification to assist in completing the paperwork.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.