Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Cat-urday at BARC: adoption drive planned as cat and kitten population explodes

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 12 2024 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH three times the typical number of felines calling the facility home, the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) is stepping up its efforts to find families willing to adopt a cat or kitten.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.