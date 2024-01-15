As commission faces questions over its future in Bathurst, how many people are working there?

ALMOST 30 people are working out of a greyhound welfare body headquarters in Howick Street that is facing speculation about its future in the city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
When state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole went public in the lead-up to Christmas with his concerns about the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission being moved out of Bathurst, he said it was his understanding that there were around 24 jobs that would be potentially affected.
The Western Advocate has contacted the commission, which has confirmed that there are 27 employees based at the Bathurst office.
In regards to the commission's future in Bathurst, a spokesperson for Racing Minister David Harris said in mid-December that "there are discussions regarding the best location for GWIC [Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission] moving forward".
"Before any decision is made, there will be consultation with stakeholders," the spokesperson said.
In a follow-up with the minister's office, the Advocate asked about which bodies were involved in the discussions about the best location for the GWIC and whether there was an idea of a timeline for when a decision might be made.
The minister's office provided no further information, though, and said its previous statement stood.
The Advocate last week asked the commission about the possibility of the body moving out of Bathurst.
A spokesperson said that, at this stage, GWIC has no comment on the possibility of the headquarters moving from Bathurst.
Establishing the commission was one of a number of recommendations of the Greyhound Industry Reform Panel, chaired by former Premier Morris Iemma, and Bathurst was reported to have been chosen after an independent review.
The commission has been operating in Howick Street, out of one of the floors of the post office building, since mid-2018.
The commission describes itself as being responsible for controlling and regulating greyhound racing; registering greyhounds and industry participants; and investigating animal welfare and integrity concerns relating to greyhound racing in NSW, among other tasks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.