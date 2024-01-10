Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Air being monitored daily at old gasworks after November asbestos reading

MW
By Matt Watson
January 11 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old gasworks as seen from a distance. Picture by James Arrow.
The old gasworks as seen from a distance. Picture by James Arrow.

GAS company Jemena is being required to monitor the air daily for asbestos fibres at Bathurst's old gasworks site and to report the findings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.