Man accused of smashing cop car's windscreen to front court after arrest

A MAN who is believed to have damaged two police vehicles in Bathurst over the weekend is due to appear before court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Officers attached to Chifley Police District say they started inquiries at around 11pm on Sunday, January 7, 2024 after they saw a police vehicle with a smashed windscreen and another with damage to the bonnet.
Following inquiries, police say they went to a home in Russell Street, Bathurst at about 9am on January 8 and arrested a 54-year-old man.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with two counts of destroying or damaging property.
The man was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.