Big smiles: check out who made a splash at the Aqua Park after reopening

Bathurst Aqua Park at Chiefly Dam reopened on the January 6 for its 2024 season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Visitors from across the Central West travelled to town for the weekend just to make use of the Aqua Park.
Visitors from Orange, Dubbo, and some came all the way from Sydney as temperatures hit 29 degrees at the dam on Saturday.
After a turbulent end to 2023 for the park, and the dam as a whole, park owner Michael Hickey was thrilled to see the recreational space open.
"The whole dam is busy, not just the park," he said.
"Water skiers out there which is great, the dragon boating people are back on the dam, and that's what it's all about, getting everyone out here using it, that's what I fight for.
"At this moment for us, we're just hoping to get our setup costs back. So we'll see what happens."
Bathurst Aqua Park plans to remain open seven days a week for the remainder of the school holidays, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the facilities it offers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.