Did we snap a shot of you at the first Abercrombie House High Tea for 2024?

A good turnout at Abercrombie House kicked off the 2024 festivities with a high tea experience in their heritage ballroom.
Locals and visitors to the region enjoyed savoury and sweet treats, tasting plates, loose-leaf tea and plunger coffee while listening to the soundtrack of elegant live harp music.
The high tea caters to groups of all sizes, whether it's a girls' day out, birthday celebration or intimate lunch for two.
And while you're there, you can also enjoy a wander through the magnificent gardens or tour the house itself and learn all about the history of the local icon that is Abercrombie House.
The Western Advocate dropped by on Sunday, February 7, to capture the afternoon. Some of the many faces we saw there can be found in the gallery above.
The next event will be held on Sunday, January 14, and you can reserve your spot by booking through the Abercrombie House website.
