Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community
Photos

Did we snap a shot of you at the first Abercrombie House High Tea for 2024?

Updated January 11 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A good turnout at Abercrombie House kicked off the 2024 festivities with a high tea experience in their heritage ballroom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.