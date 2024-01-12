Looking to buy but want bang for your buck, check out these Bathurst homes

IF you're hoping 2024 is the year to purchase your first house, or just a new place to call home, then check out these properties labelled by agents as giving you bang for your buck.
First we'll take a look at LJ Hooker Bathurst's 50A Miriyan Drive, Kelso.
According to director and sales agent Mark Dwyer, this home is an absolute bargain at a price point of $500,000 - $550,000.
"In fact, it is the only four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the Bathurst region within this price guide," he said.
"It represents great value for money and also offers a potential rental return of $550 per week, delivering a strong yield for investors."
Whether it's a future family home or an investment opportunity, this spacious property is nestled in a well-established area.
This house features an open living space, four generously-sized bedrooms, a recently renovated stylish bathroom, split system heating and cooling, and is walking distance to schools and shops.
Meanwhile, on the other side of town, is Elders Nicoll & Ireland's home not to be missed.
Located at 51 Violet Close, South Bathurst, this three-bedroom house is deceivingly large, with senior sales support officer Kylie Norris explaining people don't realise how big it is until they step inside.
"This house is large and solid," she said.
And in a price range of $599,000 - $649,000, the home - situated on an elevated block with views park and mountain views - has a lot to offer.
It is the first time in 40 years this family home has presented itself on the market.
With three good-sized bedrooms, all featuring built-ins, a fabulous alfresco area for entertaining and a nice backyard with a garden shed and vegetable patch, this home has been meticulously cared for and maintained by its previous owners.
Also close to schools, shops and public transport, this one is worth looking at according to its agent.
