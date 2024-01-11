Timeless retreat in Abercrombie

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday January 12: 'Magpie Bend' 76 Abercrombie Drive, Abercrombie:
5 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Parking
For Sale: Contact agent for pricing
Agency: Raine & Horne Bathurst
Contact: Grant Maskill-Dowton on 0459 406 206
Inspect: Contact agent for inspection times
Land Size: 1058 sqm
Get set to escape the hustle and bustle and embark on a journey to tranquillity with the mesmerizing 'Magpie Bend.' Nestled at 76 Abercrombie Drive, this stunning five bedroom, three bathroom country cottage stands as an ode to timeless charm and distinctive living.
Set on a generous 1,058 square metre block within the serene Abercrombie Estate, listing agent Grant Maskill-Dowton said that 'Magpie Bend' boasted a comforting warmth and featured a north-facing aspect that bathes the home in natural light. "This two-level residence seamlessly combines classic aesthetics with modern comforts, creating a space that's not just a house but a home.
"The heart of the house is an open-concept kitchen and meals area that beckons you with a bay window seat, creating a cozy nook to enjoy your morning coffee or indulge in a good book," he said. "The country-style kitchen, adorned with timber benches and stainless-steel appliances, is a culinary haven, catering to the needs of both the amateur and the seasoned chef alike."
Four generously sized bedrooms, all with built-in robes, provide comfort and privacy. The main bedroom boasts direct access to the main bathroom, creating a luxurious retreat within your own home. .
With ducted heating and cooling, ornamental fireplace, high ceilings, and timber features throughout, every corner of this stunning home exudes warmth and character.
The outdoors are just as impressive and owners can entertain guests on the open deck at the rear or on the welcoming verandah at the front, with both perfect for creating lasting memories with family and friends.
The beautifully established, fully-enclosed rear yard is complete with a garden shed an offers a private sanctuary for relaxation and provides a serene backdrop for outdoor meals.
Grant said that 'Magpie Bend' also came with a surprise bonus. "An oversized double automatic garage with power, workshop space, and drive-through access is a car enthusiast's dream," he said. "Above the garage, discover a versatile space perfect for an office or teenagers retreat, featuring open-plan living and a convenient bathroom."
