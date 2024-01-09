Gale embracing challenge that lies ahead for his Panthers 18s squad

IT'S tough enough to try and bounce back from a one-win season but it's especially difficult when you don't have a younger team to feed new players into your squad.
But Panthers 18s coach Chris Gale is up for the challenge.
Gale faces the unique challenge this upcoming Tom Nelson Under 18s season of trying to get his Panthers into a competitive position without any 2023 under 16s team to draw players from.
A lack of numbers left the Panthers unable to field a 16s squad last year, which means the younger returning members of the 2023 squad will have some extra responsibility on their shoulders.
Having such a tough scenario to work with, Gale is focused on producing an environment and culture that players will want to be around.
"For me it's about getting a good group together and creating a bond," he said.
"I know when I was playing 18s for Panthers we had a fairly decent year, and a lot of that was from our coach back then instilling that idea in us - playing for your mates.
"There's no real expectations but if we have a fun year and creating some friendships then that's a massive win for me."
Creating such an environment means a lot to Gale.
He spent several years in the early 2010s at fullback and winger for the Bathurst club and looks back fondly on his time with the Panthers.
"It's exciting to take on the job. I had a few years off from footy after I finished work with the NRL. Jake [Betts] got me back in last year to do some work with first grade," Gale said.
"It'll be a big challenge with them because we didn't have a 16s team last year and a lot of our 18s will now be moving into grade footy. We were predominantly top age last year.
"It'll be an exciting challenge though and I'm looking forward to giving back to the club that I played at."
Panthers have done some recruitment work to try and patch some gaps in the team.
"There's been some talk among other boys who are keen to come across and play," Gale said.
"We've confirmed a few Pat's boys who are keen. We also have a young fella who has come back after playing in Coogee, Cameron Sargeant. He's really keen as well."
Panthers' sole victory last year was an upset 18-16 win over their cross-city rivals St Pat's at Carrington Park.
It was the only bright spot in a year for a challenges for a team who struggled to match it with their rivals.
The closest the team came to picking up another win was when they got within 10 points of fellow strugglers Cowra Magpies.
Gale said it's important that his 18s take on board lessons from the club's experienced players, starting with next week's pre-season training.
"We'll start things back up next Tuesday," he said.
"We'll change it up from what's happened the last few years, and that's training as a whole club. We want to get back to that mentality.
"When Dave Elvy was coaching [first grade] back when I was in 18s that's what we were doing. The whole club trained together. We want to build on what both Jake and Doug [Hewitt] have built up over the last few years.
"If we can get to that then hopefully we'll see success across all three grades."
