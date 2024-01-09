Western Advocate
Former Orange CYMS junior inks deal with NRL club

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 9 2024 - 11:54am
Caleb Navale could become the latest product from the Colour City to play in the NRL after inking a three-year deal with Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles.

Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

