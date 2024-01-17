Bring your A-game: Wanderers and Jets set to spark fireworks in town

THE excitement is on the rise among young female soccer players in Bathurst, as the city prepares for a big first on the sporting field.
On Friday, February 9, two of the best A-League Women's teams will go head-to-head in a battle that's expected to bring thousands of people to Carrington Park, with over 1000 tickets already sold.
One of those ticket holders is Eglinton District Football Club player Chloe Griffiths, who is eager to watch the top-tiered female soccer players compete in her home town.
And despite the event being postponed, Chloe is still buzzing with excitement.
"I think it's going to be really cool," Chloe said.
"I think it's good because a lot of young girls can't just travel to Sydney to watch a game and a lot of older people can't either.
"And I think for the younger girls, watching them [the A-league Women] play in their home town will make them want to play more."
In addition to having an A-League Women's game in Bathurst being a huge buzz, the teams that are playing add another dimension to the experience for Chloe.
The Western Sydney Wanderers will be taking on the Newcastle Jets, with Chloe being a Jets fan from way back.
However, as former MacKillop College student, Cushla Rue, will be stepping out sporting her Wanderers jersey, Chloe will be excited to watch her play as well, being a MacKillop student herself.
But ultimately, she'll be hoping for a Jets victory.
"I go for the Newcastle Jets as my team so it's going to be exciting to see them play," she said.
"But I don't think there'll be many people going for Jets because Cushla Rue for the Wanderers, she went to Mackillop. So all the Mackillop girls are going and she's going to be a standout."
In addition to the action taking place on the Carrington field, the Wanderers will be hosting a holiday clinic in Bathurst on January 26.
The clinics provide current and aspiring players with the perfect opportunity to master their skills.
Chloe said for any young girls out there not sure whether soccer is the sport for them, just try it and see how you go.
"I like how close it brings everyone together ... it's fun to have all these different friends and connections with people," she said.
