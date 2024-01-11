Stint behind the wheel and no licence equals conviction for disqualified man

A MAN who was on his way home when he was stopped by police has been taken off the road for a year, after he was caught behind the wheel while disqualified.
Dylan Christopher Newton, 27, of Durham Street, West Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 of driving while disqualified.
Court documents state Newton was driving a white Holden Crewman along Hereford Street, Bathurst around 11.30am on November 22, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
When asked by police for his licence, Newton said "I left it at home, I'm on my way to get it".
The court heard police then did checks on Newton's licence, which showed he had been disqualified from driving for four months until January 26, 2024.
Magistrate Geoff Hyatt read the charge against Newton aloud in open court before he found the matter proved in his absence.
In addition to the 12-month disqualification and conviction, Newton was fined $2000.
