'Forgotten' knife carried in early morning cruise ends in conviction for man

A MAN who "forgot" he was carrying a knife in his pocket has been fined hundreds of dollars.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jason Kilby, 35, of Payne Close, Kelso was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 for having a knife in public.
Police were patrolling the Bathurst area when they saw a blue Holden Commodore and stopped it on Sydney Road around 2am on November 4, 2023, documents tendered to the court state.
Kilby, who was behind the wheel, was asked for his details and if there were drugs in his car because police could smell cannabis.
"I don't know, it's not my car," Kilby said.
Police searched the vehicle and found no drugs, but went on to find a knife in Kilby's pocket.
"I forgot [about it]," he said.
Magistrate Geoff Hyatt read the charge against Kilby aloud in open court before he found the matter proved in his absence.
In addition to the conviction, Kilby was fined $800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.