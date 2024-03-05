What Jess Jennings hopes to achieve as mayor ahead of 2024 election

THE countdown is on to the next local government election, and mayor Jess Jennings has a lot he wants to achieve before then.
Voters are expected to head to the polls on September 14, 2024, where they will be asked to choose nine people to represent them on Bathurst Regional Council.
Over the next six months, Cr Jennings hopes to complete several projects and get the ball rolling on others that he can continue if returned as a councillor by the community.
He has made no secret of his desire to be mayor again if re-elected to council, saying the position would make it easier to achieve his goals Bathurst.
Cr Jennings said the goal of this collaboration is "to create a and bigger and better regional airport hub".
This would allow people from Bathurst and the Central West to, ideally, be able to access all the Australian states, and also provide tourism opportunities to draw visitors to the area.
"We can also market to all the states around Australia to come to Bathurst," Cr Jennings said.
Cr Jennings took a self-funded trip to the United States of America in January, 2024, with the intention of investigating tunnel boring technology, self-driving vehicles and water security options in Nevada.
"I think there is some high-level water recycling technology and water conservation technology, because they've got a lot worse water supply than what we do, so they've been up on that for some time," he said.
As part of his visit, he took short trips in a Waymo driverless taxi.
While he said driverless public transport needs more refinement before it can be implemented, he does think it's something that could work in Bathurst.
"It's something I think we as a city need to be conscious of is coming down the pipeline and it's not necessarily decades away. It might be something that's more like years away," he said.
There has been a lot of attention on tourism in the last 12 months with the establishment of the Elevate Bathurst group.
Cr Jennings said he is keen to work with that group further on tourism.
The mayor wants to see some of the "stranded assets" in Bathurst brought back to life.
He hopes to make progress on that in 2024, starting with the former Bathurst Ambulance Station.
Bathurst Regional Council is negotiating with Vivability on a lease agreement for that site, which will enable it to be transformed.
The plans for that space include a coffee shop that transforms into a cocktail bar in the evenings, with the business to employ people with disabilities.
Council will also be discussing the future of the former TAFE precinct with a development group, who approached council with an unsolicited proposal in December, 2023.
But Cr Jennings says these aren't the only assets he wants to revitalise.
"I also want to look at some of the other assets and make a bigger pitch to the commercial world as to what we've got on offer here and how they can be utilised," he said.
The council works depot sits in Peel Street, just a short distance from the Bathurst public hospital.
Cr Jennings has long advocated for the relocation of the depot to enable that land to be used for something more suitable.
In 2023, he said he would like to see the land used for both health and housing purposes.
Over the next nine months, he wants to get the ball rolling on relocating the depot.
"Ultimately, I want to set up a pathway to remove the depot from there, to relocate the depot," he said.
"It's not going to be easy, but if I can potentially get the wheels in motion for it to happen not too far away, that would be good."
