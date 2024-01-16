'We've been flat out': Bootleg Dining smashes through first month of trade

MORE than one month has passed since Bootleg Dining opened its doors to the Bathurst community, and in that time, the restaurant has seen nothing but resounding support.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Boasting fresh hand-rolled pasta every day, steaks on charcoal for main courses, bar snacks and a small plates section, the restaurant is a one-stop shop for anyone after a quick bite, or a hearty meal.
Opening a restaurant in late November, just ahead of the Christmas period, with associated closures and holidays to be had, was a risk that owner and head chef John Mannion was willing to take.
And it's a risk that certainly paid off.
"We've been flat out, it's been really good. Up to Christmas it just kept getting busier and busier," he said.
People were piling into the William Street location for Christmas parties and work functions, and vouchers to the restaurant proved to be a popular gift idea.
And, though the first few weeks of trade for the business were extremely busy, Mr Mannion wasn't expecting this trajectory to last into the new year.
But he was wrong.
"I know we're new, so everyone in Bathurst wants to try out the new place at least once, so there's a bit of that going on," he said.
"But last week we were expecting it to be dead, because it was the first week of January, everyone was away for school holidays and all that ... and at the start of the week we had no bookings, but then we got full every night anyway."
Now that the restaurant has been open to the public for almost two months, and has been consistently popular, Mr Mannion has plans to change up the menu.
These changes will be dependent on local produce, and when goes in and out of season.
One example of this, is the latest addition of a Caprese salad, as local heirloom tomatoes are finally abundant.
And utilising local, quality ingredients has always been the main goal for Mr Mannion, who uses fresh free range eggs, and two types of local flour to craft the daily pasta specials.
He also often sources ingredients from 3 Veg Farm, and a vast array of the drinks on offer are those that have been brewed by domestic suppliers.
Renzaglia Wines, Small Acres Cider, Reckless Brewing Co, and Cosmo Brewing are all stacked on the shelves at Bootleg Dining, and are favoured options for both locals dining out, and tourists to the area.
This passion for local goods even extends as far as the art on the walls, which was created by Bathurst based artist Ally Siejka.
According to Mr Mannion, the creation of a symbiotic relationship between other businesses has always been at the forefront of his mind.
"It is busy, it's been great and we've been really happy with it, we appreciate all the business that we're receiving and all of the feedback, but it's not just us," he said.
"We're just putting food on plates and drinks in glasses, the produce that we're getting has been really good to work with, and developing those relationships ... that was always the aim."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.