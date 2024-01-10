Bathurst's under 12s score confidence building win at Lismore carnival

BATHURST'S under 12s have come away with a victory from their opening three games at the ongoing Lismore Cricket Carnival.
The city's youngest representative squad showed a lot of heart to overcome opponents Far North Coast Renegades in Monday's round two clash.
Bathurst opted to take part in the school holiday carnival to give themselves exposure to some strong opposition, and they've showed that they're up for the battle.
Coach Matt Fearnley, speaking after the team's opening game on Tuesday, said the matches have been a great learning experience for the group.
"It's long days for them, with two games in the one day," he said.
"Our game against Hornsby was affected by rain. We batted first but we lost a couple of overs and after the rain it slowed the wicket, and they bowled three maidens.
"But the great thing to see is that we haven't been bowled out. We were 5-55 against Parramatta off our 25 overs but they were just bowling tight lines and we haven't quite learned to manipulate those good balls away for runs yet.
"It shows that we're competitive. And that win against Far North Coast was such a confidence booster."
There were also plenty of positives to take away from the team's losses against Hornsby and Parramatta Red across Monday and Tuesday.
Hornsby chased down Bathurst's total of 5-68 with nine balls to spare.
Finney Eldershaw (17) top scored for the Bathurst, and his side got off to an encouraging start in the field by running out both opening batters before Hornsby's middle order dug in.
A handy Parramatta Red side accounted for Bathurst by seven wickets in Tuesday's opening game.
Ben Knox hit an unbeaten 16 in the defeat for Bathurst.
The Lismore carnival has been attended by the likes of current Australian test stars Usman Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood on their path towards the pinnacle of the sport.
The carnival runs through to Thursday, where the last round of finals will take place.
