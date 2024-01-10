Quitting drugs the advice for man busted with bag of weed in his car

"STOP using drugs" is the advice a magistrate has given to a man, after he was caught with a bag of weed in his car.
Christopher Ferris, 37, of Daley Street, West Bathurst fronted Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 to plead guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police were patrolling South Bathurst when they saw a silver Toyota Corolla heading along Havannah Street around 5.30pm on November 23, 2023, court papers said.
Ferris, who was behind the wheel, was stopped and asked for his licence.
After explaining he was visiting a relative in Kelso, Ferris and his vehicle were subject to a search because of a Firearm Prohibited Order.
The court heard an officer then found a large foil package in the centre console of the car.
Ferris told police it was "weed" and it was for him to smoke.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where the drugs were found to weigh 32.07 grams (including foil).
A self-represented Ferris told the court he had "not a lot to say" about the charge as he stood before Magistrate Geoff Hyatt.
"Stop using the drugs Mr Ferris, you're going to be bringing yourself back to court and will only go in one direction," Magistrate Hyatt said.
Ferris was convicted and fined $400.
