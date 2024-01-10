Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Quitting drugs the advice for man busted with bag of weed in his car

By Court Reporter
Updated January 11 2024 - 8:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"STOP using drugs" is the advice a magistrate has given to a man, after he was caught with a bag of weed in his car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.