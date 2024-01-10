Now's the time to get a taste of all that's on offer at the PCYC

WHETHER kids want to be active or explore their creativity, there is an activity for them at the Bathurst PCYC during the summer school holidays.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
When parents have six weeks of free time for their kids to fill, it can be difficult to find enough activities to keep them occupied.
The PCYC makes it much easier, though, with a school holiday program that offers full-day activities starting from as early as 8am.
Gymnastics coach Lauren Clemens said it's important for there to be something for everyone, which is why the PCYC puts together programs that include physical activities, games and arts and crafts.
Some of the things you'll find on the program throughout January, 2024 include gymnastics, parkour, basketball, frisbee golf, tumbling, ball games, science experiments, painting, chalk drawing, and board games.
The activities on offer change each day.
"It allows people to pick and choose," Ms Clemens said.
And, importantly, the feedback from the young participants is always positive.
"Every time we speak to them they say they enjoy the day. All of the kids absolutely love it," she said.
The school holiday activities are also an opportunity for children to get a taste of the programs the PCYC runs throughout the year.
"It's definitely a pathway into our parkour program, our gymnastics program, our circus program, and our aerial parkour program," Ms Clemens said.
Parents interested in the PCYC school holiday activities can find a timetable of activities on the official website.
Ms Clemens said there are still spots available if parents are looking for a fun way to entertain their children over the holidays.
While the activities generally finish at 4.30pm each day, late pick-ups can also be arranged for an additional fee.
For more information or to make a booking, call the club on 6331 2191.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.